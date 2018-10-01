Stars' Connor Carrick: Traded to Big D
Carrick was traded to Dallas by Toronto on Monday in exchange for a conditional 2019 seventh-round selection.
After originally announcing Carrick would be placed on waivers, the Leafs opted instead to ship him to the Stars. If the 24-year-old logs 50 games this season, the pick upgrades to a sixth rounder. The addition of Carrick could see Dallas send Gavin Bayreuther back to the minors for Opening Night.
