Stars' Connor Carrick: Traded to Big D

Carrick was traded to Dallas by Toronto on Monday in exchange for a conditional 2019 seventh-round selection.

After originally announcing Carrick would be placed on waivers, the Leafs opted instead to ship him to the Stars. If the 24-year-old logs 50 games this season, the pick upgrades to a sixth rounder. The addition of Carrick could see Dallas send Gavin Bayreuther back to the minors for Opening Night.