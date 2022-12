Oettinger will guard the home net Sunday against Minnesota, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Oettinger is coming off a 31-save shutout victory over the Ducks on Thursday. He has a 9-2-3 record this season with a 2.35 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Oettinger went 2-0-0 versus the Wild last year, stopping 51 of 58 shots in three appearances.