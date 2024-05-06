Oettinger stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Things looked bleak for the Stars after they dropped the first two games of the series, but Oettinger steadied himself and the team by winning four of the last five contests. He's allowed two or fewer goals in six straight games and owns a 1.95 GAA and a .925 save percentage through seven playoff outings. He won't have much time to rest, as the Stars' second-round series versus the Avalanche begins in Dallas on Tuesday.