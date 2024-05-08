Oettinger allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Oettinger and the Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. However, Colorado would tie the game with a pair of power-play markers in the second and a Nathan MacKinnon goal 39 seconds into the third before Miles Wood beat Oettinger for the game-winner in overtime. It's the first time that Oettinger's allowed more than two goals in a game since the first game of the opening round against Vegas. The 25-year-old netminder now sports a .915 save percentage with a 2.15 GAA through his first eight postseason contests.