Oettinger will start Game 1 on Tuesday at home against Colorado in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Oettinger was stellar in the first round against Vegas, recording a .925 save percentage and allowing only 14 goals in seven appearances. The 25-year-old will have a tough matchup against Colorado, who leads the league in playoff goals with 28 in only five games. The Stars will likely continue to ride Oettinger throughout their postseason run.