Stars' Jamie Oleksiak: Gets Gordie Howe hat trick Tuesday
Oleksiak picked up a goal, an assist and a fighting major in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.
Oleksiak kicked off his Gordie Howe hat trick by fighting Austin Watson early in the second period. He then notched two points in the third, including a meaningless goal with 42 seconds left. The 24-year-old defenseman came in with just one point in 18 games, so don't expect another such performance any time soon.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...