Oleksiak picked up a goal, an assist and a fighting major in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Oleksiak kicked off his Gordie Howe hat trick by fighting Austin Watson early in the second period. He then notched two points in the third, including a meaningless goal with 42 seconds left. The 24-year-old defenseman came in with just one point in 18 games, so don't expect another such performance any time soon.

