Oleksiak (lower body) will remain out of the lineup against St. Louis on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Oleksiak will miss his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. The blueliner registered just one helper in 21 regular-season contests for the Stars and won't offer much in terms of offensive production. Even once cleared to play, the club could opt to continue utilizing Taylor Fedun on the third pairing.