Hakanpaa logged an assist, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hakanpaa's shot was tipped in by Joe Pavelski late in the first period. The helper was Hakanpaa's first point in two games back from a five-game absence with an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old defenseman shouldn't be expected to pile up points while seeing bottom-four usage. He's at 11 points, 168 hits, 113 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 57 contests. Hakanpaa may lose ice time once Chris Tanev is able to make his Stars debut.