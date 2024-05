Hakanpaa (lower body) will remain on the shelf for Game 5 against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hakanpaa hasn't played since March 16 versus the Kings, a stretch of 24 games on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. At this point, until he shows up at practice, Hakanpaa should probably be considered out indefinitely. Even if cleared to play, the defenseman is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup anyway.