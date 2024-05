Hakanpaa is not traveling with the Stars or practicing, so it's unlikely he'll play in the remainder of the second round, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday.

Hakanpaa has been unavailable since March 16 and is effectively out on an indefinite basis until he practices. With Hakanpaa continuing to be sidelined, Nils Lundkvist is holding down a third-pairing role with minimal ice time.