Hakanpaa (lower body) will not be available versus the Penguins on Friday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Hakanpaa will be on the shelf for his second consecutive contest due to his lower-body issue. The 31-year-old Finn is stuck in a 23-game goal drought during which he managed just 23 shots to go with four assists. Even once cleared to play, Hakanpaa is far from a lock for the lineup and could find himself a periodic healthy scratch.