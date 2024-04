Stankoven provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Stankoven's goal drought is up to 13 games, but he made an unselfish play after forcing a turnover in the first period, setting up Jason Robertson for the goal. The 21-year-old Stankoven put up 14 points over 24 regular-season outings in a middle-six role, one he'll likely remain in throughout the playoffs.