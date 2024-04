Stankoven logged an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Stankoven has a helper in each of the last two games after going three contests without a point. The 21-year-old forward set up a Jamie Benn tally late in the second period. Stankoven continues to fit well on the Stars' third line, earning 13 points, 42 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-10 rating over 18 appearances. His scoring upside makes him worth a look in most fantasy formats.