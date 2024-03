Stankoven logged an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Stankoven helped out on a Wyatt Johnston tally late in the second period. The assist snapped a three-game dry spell for Stankoven, who has quieted down after a loud run of offense following his NHL debut in February. The 21-year-old has 12 points, 40 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-9 rating over 17 appearances.