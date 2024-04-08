Stankoven notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Stankoven set up Wyatt Johnston's third-period tally. With three assists over his last four contests, Stankoven is again finding some stability on offense, though he's only seeing power-play time when Tyler Seguin is being rested as part of his recovery from a lower-body injury. Stankoven is up to 14 points, 46 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-10 rating through his first 20 NHL contests.