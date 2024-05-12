Stankoven scored a pair of goals, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Predictably, adjusting to the playoffs has been tougher for the 21-year-old rookie than it was when he came up for the last quarter of the regular season. Stankoven is up to four points, 22 shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 10 playoff contests. He's seen some even-strength time on the first line, but his usage overall is more limited than that role would suggest, as head coach Pete DeBoer is likely trying to shelter Stankoven, especially on the road.