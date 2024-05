Stankoven logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Stankoven set up Miro Heiskanen's second-period tally, which gave the Stars a 3-0 lead. With three points over his last two games, Stankoven appears to be finding a rhythm in the playoffs. He's at five points, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 11 postseason appearances.