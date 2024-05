Stankoven scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Stankoven has found a groove with four points, including three goals, over his last three games. The 21-year-old's tally in the third period brought the Stars back within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. He's up to six points, 24 shots on net, 19 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 playoff outings.