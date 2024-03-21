Stankoven scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Stankoven had been playing on an emergency recall, but that switched to a normal recall following Tyler Seguin's return from a lower-body injury. This may mean less paper transactions for Stankoven going forward, cementing what's already known -- he's an NHL-ready forward. He's got a point in each of the last two games and he's up to six goals, four assists and 31 shots on net through 12 outings overall.