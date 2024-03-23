Stankoven logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Stankoven set up the second of Jamie Benn's two goals in the second period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 21-year-old Stankoven has a goal and two assists over his last three games while continuing to hold his own in a third-line role. He's at 11 points, 31 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 appearances. The one downside lately is that Stankoven has lost his power-play role since Tyler Seguin returned from a lower-body injury.