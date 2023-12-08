Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Marchment has found a groove on the Stars' second line, tallying five goals and adding three assists over his last six games. The winger's goal in the second period kept the Stars within striking distance in this contest. Marchment is up to 18 points, 52 shots on net, 30 PIM, 21 hits and a plus-7 rating through 25 outings overall. He's helped to strengthen Dallas' depth while finding great chemistry with Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene.