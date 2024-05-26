Marchment scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

The goal snapped a three-game point drought for Marchment, who hadn't scored since Game 1 of the first round versus Vegas. The 28-year-old winger has maintained a top-six role when healthy, though he missed six contests with an undisclosed injury earlier in the postseason. Marchment is at four points, 19 shots on net, 38 hits and an even plus-minus rating over nine playoff outings, with his physicality being his best asset.