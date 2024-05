Marchment dished out eight hits to go with five shots in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton in Game 1 on Thursday.

Marchment remains mired in a seven-game goal drought during which he recorded 13 shots while also delivering 33 hits. Currently skating on a line with Matt Duchene and Joe Pavelski, the 28-year-old Marchment will need to start producing offensively if he wants to remain in a top-six role, especially once Roope Hintz (upper body) is cleared to return.