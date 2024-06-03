Marchment scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Marchment batted home a pass from Tyler Seguin while crashing the net in the third period. That goal briefly gave the Stars hope for a comeback, but a tying goal never materialized. Marchment had three goals and two assists over 13 playoff outings, though it's unclear if he had any lingering effects from an undisclosed injury he suffered in the first round. The 28-year-old winger has two years left on his current contract, so it's expected he'll around to provide grit and depth scoring in a middle-six role for the Stars in 2024-25.