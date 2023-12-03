Marchment scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Marchment's on a heater, racking up four multi-point efforts over his last seven games. In that span, he has four goals and five assists. The 28-year-old winger continues to make the most of a second-line role this season. He's up to seven tallies, 15 points, 44 shots on net, 18 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 22 appearances. Marchment had just 31 points in 68 outings last season, but he's currently on pace to challenge his career high of 47 points from the year before.