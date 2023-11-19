Marchment notched two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Marchment set up both of Tyler Seguin's goals in this contest. This was Marchment's first multi-point effort of the season. After opening the season with five scoreless outings, the winger has three goals, five helpers, 29 shots on net, 14 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 16 contests overall. He's been solid alongside Seguin and Matt Duchene, though Marchment is not currently in the power-play mix, which could limit his offense.