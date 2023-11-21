Marchment scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 6-3 win against the Rangers.

Marchment lit the lamp at 7:06 of the third period to give the Stars their first lead of the night, 3-2. He also had the only assist on Tyler Seguin's game-winning goal at 8:24 of the third period, while finishing with three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in his 16:35 of ice time. After managing just three goals and six points in the first 15 games, Marchment has a goal and four points in the past two outings. He'll try to stay hot Wednesday against Vegas.