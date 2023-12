Marchment scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Marchment tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period and added a second goal on a penalty shot early in the third. This was his third multi-point effort over his last six games, a span in which he has three goals and four helpers. The winger is up to six tallies, 13 points, 40 shots on net, 17 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances.