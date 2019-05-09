Stars' Mattias Janmark: Played with broken foot
Janmark broke his foot in March and played through the injury for the rest of the campaign.
This news sheds some light on why Janmark was unexpectedly scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 7 loss to the Blues after notching three points in his previous four appearances. The 26-year-old Swede should be back to 100 percent in time for next year's training camp, but he won't garner much interest from fantasy owners as a middle-six forward without much offensive upside.
