Lundkvist posted an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Lundkvist's minutes have been heavily managed during the postseason -- he's reached 10 minutes in just one of nine playoff games. As such, he's produced next to nothing statistically, with the assist being his first point to go with a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal, five hits and one blocked shot. Lundkvist will almost certainly lose his place in the lineup once Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) is fit to play.