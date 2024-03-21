Lundkvist (face) needed stitches after exiting Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes in the third period, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist was impressive over 14:14 of ice time with two assists, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots prior to his injury. The 23-year-old was in the lineup because Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) was unable to play Wednesday. Lundkvist has had trouble getting in the lineup, but it appears he's avoided a more serious injury. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Penguins.