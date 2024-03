Lundkvist notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Lundkvist has three helpers over the last four games. He's done an admirable job while filling in for Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) in a bottom-four role. For the season, Lundkvist has a career-high 18 points with 66 shots on net, 38 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 50 appearances. When the Stars' defense is back to full health, he may not have a place in the lineup.