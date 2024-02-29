Lundkvist (concussion) will return to the lineup against Winnipeg on Thursday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Lundkvist is set to return to the lineup after missing the Stars' last seven games due to his concussion. With the defenseman back, he could be in line for a spot with the second power-play unit while relegating Joel Hanley to a spot in the press box. For his part, the Swede has managed just one point in his previous seven contests, so he probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.