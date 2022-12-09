Lundkvist scored a goal on two shots, logged an assist, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Lundkvist helped out on the second of Miro Heiskanen's tallies in the first period and added the game-tying goal in the third. The two-point effort snapped a six-game dry spell for Lundkvist, who was recently a healthy scratch for three contests. The 22-year-old defenseman has two goals, seven points, 45 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 23 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 24 appearances, and more outings like this one will likely be enough to keep him from sitting out often.