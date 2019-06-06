Stars' Roman Polak: Secures extension
Polak inked a one-year, $1.75 million contract extension with Dallas on Thursday.
Polak averaged 19:10 of ice time in his first season with the Stars, his most minutes since 2015-16 when he was with Toronto. In 77 appearances, the blueliner notched one goal, eight helpers and 77 shots. Given his offensive limitations, the 32-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value outside of ancillary defensive stats (hits and blocks).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...