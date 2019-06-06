Polak inked a one-year, $1.75 million contract extension with Dallas on Thursday.

Polak averaged 19:10 of ice time in his first season with the Stars, his most minutes since 2015-16 when he was with Toronto. In 77 appearances, the blueliner notched one goal, eight helpers and 77 shots. Given his offensive limitations, the 32-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value outside of ancillary defensive stats (hits and blocks).