Stars' Roman Polak: Uses body versus Golden Knights
Polak racked up four hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
The defense-first blueliner has accumulated 20 hits and 20 blocks in his last eight appearances. Polak has 157 hits and 129 blocks this season, but with only seven points in 61 contests, he is not typically a reliable contributor in the fantasy realm.
