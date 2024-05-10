Hintz scored a goal on three shots, distributed three assists and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Hintz was involved in the Stars' first three goals, sandwiching his own even-strength goal between a pair of Miro Heiskanen power-play tallies that he helped out on. The 27-year-old Hintz also set up Esa Lindell's empty-netter in the third. Prior to Thursday, Hintz had been limited to one goal and 10 shots on net over his first eight playoff outings. He's at five points, 13 shots, 15 hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating this postseason.