Hintz (upper body) is still being evaluated ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup against Colorado, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.

Hintz didn't return to Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4 after blocking a shot late in the first period. He has generated two goals, four assists, 13 shots on net and 15 hits in 11 outings this postseason. If Hintz isn't available to play in Game 5, Radek Faksa or Ty Dellandrea could suit up in Wednesday's contest versus Colorado.