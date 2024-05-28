Hintz logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hintz set up the first two goals of Jason Robertson's hat trick. This was Hintz's return from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he looked much like his usual self in 17:48 of ice time in a top-line role. The center is up to two goals, six helpers, 15 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 playoff appearances. Hintz should see significant ice time for the Stars moving forward, so he'll be a solid option in DFS formats.