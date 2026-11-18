Hintz notched two assists, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hintz's point streak is up to five games (two goals, six assists). The center is now at a point-per-game pace on the year with eight goals and 13 helpers over 21 appearances. He's added 37 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-9 rating. Hintz sees time in the top six and on the first power-play unit, giving him a clear path to steady offense, though maintaining a point-per-game pace is likely a little above his abilities considering he hasn't done it since 2022-23.