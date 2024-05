Hintz (upper body) did not take the ice for warmups and won't play in Saturday's Game 2 versus the Oilers, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz's absence will reach a fourth game, but it's encouraging that he's progressed into the range of being a game-time decision. With Hintz still out, Tyler Seguin will center Jason Robertson and Evgenii Dadonov for this contest. Hintz's next chance to play is Monday's Game 3 in Edmonton.