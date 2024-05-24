Hintz (upper body) may be available to face Edmonton in Game 2 on Saturday after coach Pete DeBoer told reporters Hintz was "skating and possible for tomorrow" Friday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Hintz has already missed the team's last three games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be nearing a return to action. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old center had tallied two goals on 13 shots and four assists in his previous 11 postseason contests. Once cleared to play, Hintz figures to slot back into a first-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.