Hintz (upper body) will accompany the Stars to Edmonton ahead of Monday's Game 3, per Taylor Baird of NHL.com.

Hintz could return from a four-game absence in Monday's contest. Coach Pete DeBoer suggested Sunday that Hintz might have played as early as Saturday in Game 2 if it had been a Game 7. Hintz has notched two goals, six points, 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 15 hits in 11 outings this postseason. If the 27-year-old forward is cleared to return, he will likely occupy a top-six role and see power-play time.