Hintz (upper body) will remain unavailable for Game 6 versus Colorado on Friday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Hintz will be out of action for his second consecutive game due to his upper-body issue. Coach Peter DeBoer told reporters he was hopeful the 27-year-old center would be healthy in time for Game 7, if necessary. While Hintz has scored just one goal in his last seven outings, he has chipped in four helpers, including two with the man advantage. With Hintz out, Matt Duchene figures to continue anchoring the first line alongside Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski.