Hintz recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Hintz had a four-point performance in Game 2, and he got back on the scoresheet with a helper on a Logan Stankoven empty-netter in Game 3. With six points through 10 playoff outings, it's fair to ask a bit more of Hintz on offense. The center has added 13 shots on net, 15 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating this postseason, though he remains firmly in a top-line role.