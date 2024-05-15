Hintz (upper body) will miss Wednesday's Game 5 versus Colorado, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Hintz has two goals and six points in nine playoff contests this year. Dallas would advance to the Western Conference Finals with one more victory, giving Hintz more time to rest before the Stars' schedule resumes. However, even if Colorado forces a Game 6 on Friday, the 27-year-old might still be an option given his current day-to-day status. In the meantime, Radek Faksa is projected to draw into the lineup against the Avalanche due to Hintz's absence.