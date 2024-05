Hintz (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Hintz sat out the final two contests of Dallas' second-round series against Colorado. He has recorded two goals, six points, 13 shots on net and 15 hits through 11 playoff outings. Hintz skated Monday, but his availability for the start of the next round of the postseason remains unclear at this time.