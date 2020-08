Heed agreed to terms on a contract with HC Lugano (NLA) through Nov. 15.

Heed will become an unrestricted free agent once the league season officially ends. His deal with Lugano will allow him to join up with another NHL club ahead of 2020-21 training camps, clearing the way for him to find a new home. The blueliner only logged 38 games with San Jose this year, in which he notched one goal, four assists and 44 shots, so he may not have a lot of suitors.