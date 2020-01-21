Heed was scratched in Saturday's clash with Vancouver.

Heed saw a 10-game stint on the sidelines come to a close versus Colorado on Jan. 16, in which he logged just 12:28 of ice time, but was back up in the press box Saturday. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Swedish defender is unlikely to see much ice time and likely would need a player or two to pick up an injury in order to get into the lineup.