Sharks' Tim Heed: Notches assist in loss
Heed recorded an assist, a shot on net and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
Heed was a regular in the press box before Erik Karlsson (finger) was ruled out for the season and Brenden Dillon was shipped to the nation's capital. Now, the 29-year-old Heed has played six straight games -- he hasn't even played two in a row since December -- and has carved out a role on the power play. In that stretch, the Swedish blueliner has put up two points despite averaging 15:35 of ice time per contest.
